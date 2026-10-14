Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Lao Party leader arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

October 14, 2026 - 18:26
Relations between the CPV and the LPRP serve as the political foundation, strategic orientation and decisive factor in the development of Việt Nam–Laos ties.
Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, arrived in Hà Nội on October 14. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, arrived in Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon, beginning a three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

The visit was made at the invitation of Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Welcoming the Lao Party leader and his entourage at Nội Bài International Airport were Nguyễn Hải Ninh, member of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of the CPV Central Committee Office, and Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Vân, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The visit follows a series of high-level exchanges and meetings between Việt Nam and Laos in recent years. In April, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee Tú paid an official visit to Laos at the invitation of Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong.

Relations between the CPV and the LPRP serve as the political foundation, strategic orientation and decisive factor in the development of Việt Nam–Laos ties.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, amid rapid and complex changes in the global and regional situation, consolidating political ties, enhancing substantive cooperation and strengthening strategic connectivity between the two Parties are particularly important.

These efforts provide a basis for developing Việt Nam–Laos relations in line with the motto of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion”, meeting each country’s development requirements in the new period and bringing practical benefits to the two peoples, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation

Việt Nam gives top priority to strengthening its close and trusted relations with Laos and Cambodia, expressing deep appreciation for their valuable support during the country’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts.
Politics & Law

Senior Party leader calls for urgent, decisive implementation of key tasks by year-end

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú emphasised the need to effectively carry out resolutions and conclusions adopted at the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, including a new approach of shifting from a mindset of 'permission' to 'encouragement and facilitation' for Party members to engage in investment, business and legitimate wealth creation under proper controls.
Politics & Law

NA President tours revolutionary sites in China’s Shaanxi

NA President Trần Thanh Mẫn and his delegation travelled to Yan’an by high-speed train. The city is regarded as the cradle of China’s revolution and a symbol of resilience, solidarity and self-reliance. It also bears the imprint of Nguyễn Ái Quốc, or President Hồ Chí Minh, whose revolutionary activities during his time in China contributed to the Chinese revolution and the international communist movement.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom