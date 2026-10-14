Lao Party leader arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, arrived in Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon, beginning a three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

The visit was made at the invitation of Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Welcoming the Lao Party leader and his entourage at Nội Bài International Airport were Nguyễn Hải Ninh, member of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of the CPV Central Committee Office, and Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Vân, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The visit follows a series of high-level exchanges and meetings between Việt Nam and Laos in recent years. In April, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee Tú paid an official visit to Laos at the invitation of Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong.

Relations between the CPV and the LPRP serve as the political foundation, strategic orientation and decisive factor in the development of Việt Nam–Laos ties.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, amid rapid and complex changes in the global and regional situation, consolidating political ties, enhancing substantive cooperation and strengthening strategic connectivity between the two Parties are particularly important.

These efforts provide a basis for developing Việt Nam–Laos relations in line with the motto of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion”, meeting each country’s development requirements in the new period and bringing practical benefits to the two peoples, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region. — VNA/VNS