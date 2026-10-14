Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia conduct joint civil defence exercise

HÀ NỘI — A joint civil defence exercise involving the militaries of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia took place at Brigade 249 of the Engineer Corps in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The exercise was part of the agreement reached by the three countries' defence ministers at their 2019 meeting, as well as the 2026 defence cooperation plans between Việt Nam and Laos and between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

It was attended by General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Việt Nam; General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos; and General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia.

The exercise aimed to improve command organisation and coordination among the three militaries in disaster relief and natural disaster response. It also sought to strengthen international cooperation in civil defence, consolidate the traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation among the three militaries, maintain political security, and help build a region of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

The Việt Nam People’s Army, the Lao People’s Army and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces sent their units to the drill.

In his opening remarks, Giang stressed that amid growing challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, epidemics, environmental incidents and disasters, and non-traditional security threats, strengthening civil defence capabilities is not only an urgent task but also an important contribution to the common security of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia and the wider region.

He affirmed that the joint exercise continued the three countries’ fine traditions and vividly demonstrated their militaries’ strong commitment to coordinating efforts to address non-traditional security challenges in the region, protecting people’s lives and property, and safeguarding the peaceful lives of their populations.

The Vietnamese official described the exercise as a valuable opportunity for the three militaries to learn from one another’s experience and improve coordination in responding to emergencies, incidents and cross-border disasters.

To ensure the activity meets its objectives and requirements, he called on the participating forces to uphold their sense of responsibility and discipline, strengthen solidarity and use the exercise as an opportunity to foster exchanges and gain a deeper understanding of the cultures and people of all three countries, thereby further enhancing friendship among their armed forces and peoples.

The drill was divided into two main phases. The first phase focused on preparations for responding to a super typhoon, comprising two training tasks: establishing a joint command post, and assigning tasks and organising coordination among forces.

The second phase involved practical responses to a super typhoon, with three training tasks: emergency rescue for residents in flooded areas and deployment of a field hospital; rescue operations at collapsed structures; and response to incidents involving leaks and the release of hazardous chemicals. — VNA/VNS