Vietnamese National Assembly President receives leader of China’s Shaanxi province

SHAANXI — As part of his official visit to China, President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn received Zhao Yide, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shaanxi province, which is the cradle of the Chinese revolution and holds memories of the years when President Hồ Chí Minh stood shoulder to shoulder with generations of Chinese leaders in their arduous revolutionary struggle, in Xi’an city on Tuesday.

Zhao said NA President Mẫn’s visit reflects the friendship and high regard that the Vietnamese Party, State and NA attach to the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and ties between Vietnamese localities and Shaanxi province in particular.

Briefing the Vietnamese delegation on Shaanxi’s history, revolutionary traditions and achievements across various fields, Zhao noted the province’s deep appreciation for President Hồ Chí Minh’s numerous visits to Shaanxi and Yan’an city.

Shaanxi always follows the common perceptions reached by top leaders of the two countries and the guidance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping, he said, adding that it attaches importance to and stands ready to foster friendly exchanges and substantive cooperation with Vietnamese localities, thus helping to advanc the building of a Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance to a higher level.

NA President Mẫn, for his part, congratulated Shaanxi on its impressive and robust development gains, expressing his confidence that substantive cooperation between the province and Vietnamese localities will yield further positive results.

He suggested Shaanxi and Vietnamese localities step up collaboration in the fields of science - technology, energy, hi-tech agriculture, transport infrastructure and logistics, particularly railways, quality workforce training, culture and tourism.

The Vietnamese leader also commended the success of a seminar on investment connectivity and cooperation in innovation, industry and high technology, along with exchanges on education and culture, between two twinned localities of Việt Nam’s Hưng Yên and China’s Shaanxi during this visit.

He urged the two localities to promptly agree on specific cooperation areas and push bilateral investment, making their partnership a model of cooperation among localities.

Agreeing with the NA President’s important directions, Zhao affirmed Shaanxi’s readiness to work with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, including Hưng Yên, to step up friendly exchanges and substantive cooperation across various fields, making practical contributions to further deepening the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and advancing the building of a Việt Nam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS