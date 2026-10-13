Việt Nam condemns attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Tuesday condemned recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia that have caused civilian casualties and threatened peace and stability in the region and the world.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the remarks in response to a reporter’s query regarding the attacks.

Việt Nam calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, strictly abide by international law, the United Nations Charter and relevant UN resolutions, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, she said.

The country also urges the parties to resume negotiations and create favourable conditions for dialogue towards resolving differences by peaceful means, for the benefit of the people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, the spokesperson added.

The condemnation comes amid an escalation of attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian infrastructure, particularly airports, as fighting intensifies in Yemen between Houthi forces and forces supporting the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

The assaults on Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure have resulted in the death of at least 18 people over the past week, including 13 in a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport on October 10, and injured more than 300, according to international media reports. — VNS