Chinese media give extensive coverage to Vietnamese NA President’s visit

BEIJING — Chinese media have given extensive coverage to the official visit to China by President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn, highlighting his talks and meetings with Chinese leaders and other activities during the trip, as well as the increasingly close bilateral ties and more substantive cooperation.

Xinhua News Agency, China Central Television (CCTV) and other Chinese media outlets, including People’s Daily and Guangming Online, on Monday reported on Premier Li Qiang’s meeting with NA President Mẫn at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Premier Li stressed that, in recent years, under the strategic guidance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, the building of a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future has continued to deepen and deliver substantive results.

Describing the two countries as “both comrades and brothers”, he affirmed that China stands ready to work with Việt Nam to uphold their traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, expand win-win cooperation, bring greater benefits to their people, and contribute to regional and global stability and prosperity.

The Premier also expressed China’s willingness to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Việt Nam and make better use of mechanisms such as the China-Việt Nam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. The two sides will continue to improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in such areas as connectivity, artificial intelligence, clean energy and the digital economy.

Reporting on the talks between NA President Mẫn and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, on Monday, People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the CPC Central Committee, quoted Zhao as saying that the two sides should consolidate mutual trust, maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges, enhance strategic communication and firmly support each other.

The Chinese leader said that the NPC stands ready to work with the Vietnamese NA to implement the important common understandings reached by the high-level leaders of the two Parties and countries, further strengthen legislative cooperation in line with their respective functions and responsibilities, and better serve the overall development of China-Việt Nam relations.

Earlier, Xinhua reported that Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), told the top Vietnamese legislator during their meeting Sunday afternoon that the CPPCC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Việt Nam and contribute to the modernisation efforts of both countries.

On Monday, the WeChat account of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries reported on NA President Mẫn’s meeting with a delegation of Chinese friendship figures led by the association’s President Yang Wanming.

Yang described China and Việt Nam as companions in the socialist cause and good partners on the path of reform. He said the special friendship between the two countries, nurtured by generations of their leaders and characterised by the close bond of “comrades and brothers”, remains a valuable asset of their people.

Chinese media and scholars have expressed expectations that Trần Thanh Mẫn’s first visit to China as Việt Nam’s NA leader will help deepen and enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the two legislatures in particular, and bilateral relations as a whole. — VNA/VNS