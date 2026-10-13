Đà Nẵng urged to address bottlenecks to sustain economic growth

ĐÀ NẴNG — Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú called on Đà Nẵng to improve public administration, enhance public services and make better use of its development potential to drive sustainable growth and improve residents’ living standards during a meeting with voters on Monday.

The meeting, held in An Hải Ward, brought together voters from six wards ahead of the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

At the meeting, Nguyễn Duy Minh, full-time deputy head of Đà Nẵng’s National Assembly (NA) delegation, briefed voters on key issues expected to be discussed at the upcoming parliamentary session.

Voters called for better teaching and learning quality, particularly in history education, to foster patriotism, traditional values and civic responsibility among younger generations. They also proposed tougher penalties for online sales of counterfeit goods, increased funding for residential neighbourhood administrations and more public spaces and playgrounds for children.

Other concerns included staffing shortages and heavy workloads at the grassroots level, as well as difficulties in implementing the two-tier local government system.

Representing the city leadership, Lê Ngọc Quang - secretary of the Đà Nẵng City Party Committee and Hồ Quang Bửu - vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, addressed issues including school upgrades, social housing, free health check-ups and the use of surplus public buildings and land for community purposes.

The city is also stepping up efforts to tackle online scams, junk SIM cards, counterfeit goods and traffic accidents. Its Đà Nẵng Smart City application, which has 1.9 million accounts, continues to serve as a channel for receiving and addressing residents’ feedback.

Removing bottlenecks

Tú said the city’s NA delegation had received 16 contributions from voters, covering eight broad areas and 24 groups of specific recommendations. He described the feedback as frank and grounded in practical concerns.

He said 2026 was an important year for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and advancing Việt Nam’s development goals.

According to figures cited at the meeting, Việt Nam’s economy grew by more than 9 per cent in the first nine months of the year, while Đà Nẵng’s gross regional domestic product rose 10.31 per cent, with third-quarter growth reaching 11.83 per cent.

Tú said the city had significant potential in tourism, logistics, marine-based industries, services, science and technology, and innovation. However, these advantages would translate into sustainable growth only through appropriate policies, effective governance and coordinated implementation.

He urged the city to resolve outstanding issues involving land, public assets and delayed projects in accordance with the law, while preventing waste and losses of State resources.

He also stressed that laws and policies must not only regulate activities but facilitate development, remove institutional bottlenecks and protect people’s legitimate rights and interests. Authorities should establish clear responsibilities, deadlines and measurable outcomes to ensure policies are implemented effectively.

Growth must benefit residents

Tú said administrative reforms should focus on making government more accessible, accountable and efficient, with adequate staffing, funding and clear responsibilities at the grassroots level. He also urged Đà Nẵng to accelerate digital transformation and make greater use of data and technology to improve governance, productivity and public services.

He stressed that economic growth must translate into better jobs, higher incomes, improved education and healthcare, adequate housing and better living conditions. The city should ensure school planning keeps pace with population growth, maintain sufficient teaching staff and strengthen grassroots healthcare, while improving access to regular health check-ups, particularly in remote areas and ethnic minority communities.

Tú called on the city’s NA delegation to carefully review voters’ recommendations, identify the agencies responsible for addressing each issue, set deadlines and monitor progress through to resolution.

He expressed confidence that Đà Nẵng would build on its strengths, overcome challenges and reinforce its role as an important growth pole for the country while pursuing rapid and sustainable development. — VNS