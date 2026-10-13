16th NA to convene second session this weekend

HÀ NỘI — The second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) will be split into two phases and last around 30 days, with lawmakers scheduled to debate and pass 43 draft laws and resolutions as well as making decisions over 10 groups of important issues.

Nguyễn Văn Hiển, vice chairman of the NA Office, announced the details at a press briefing held on Tuesday, saying that the session will be held in two phases, from October 17 to November 14 and from November 20 to 21.

Deputies are expected to discuss four other draft laws, namely the Law on Derivatives Trading, the Law on Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway, the revised Law on Food Safety, and the Law on Cultural Industries Development.

The legislature will consider and decide on 10 groups of issues related to socio-economic affairs, the state budget, supervision and other important matters within its jurisdiction. Question-and-answer sessions are also planned.

From November 15 to 19, the NA will recess to allow its agencies, the Government and relevant bodies to incorporate feedback, revise and finalise draft laws and resolutions before submitting them for consideration and approval.

To accommodate the heavy workload, the NA plans to schedule six additional working Saturdays and one Sunday.

The substantial workload requires close coordination among NA agencies, the Government and relevant bodies to ensure the quality and timely submission of documents, consistency across the legal system and effective implementation of adopted legislation.

Nguyễn Văn Chiến, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity, called on media agencies to provide extensive coverage of major national political events, particularly the outcomes of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee and the upcoming parliamentary session.

He urged the press to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure timely access to official information on legislative activities and the drafting of laws and resolutions. — VNS