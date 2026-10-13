Việt Nam intensifies efforts to combat illegal fishing

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng yesterday urged authorities to step up efforts to combat illegal fishing, noting that stricter fleet management and full seafood traceability are essential to lifting the European Union’s 'yellow card' warning by the end of 2026.

He made the remarks while chairing the 36th national IUU fishing steering committee meeting in Hà Nội, attended online by officials from 22 coastal localities.

Dũng called on officials to ensure five priorities: that no fishing boats are seized by foreign authorities for illegal fishing; no vessels operate without the required permits and conditions; no unresolved or delayed cases involve violations of vessel monitoring system (VMS) rules; no seafood consignments go out without traceable origins; and that no discrepancies exist between reported figures and actual records.

Reports must be accurate and consistent across databases and official documents, he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said Việt Nam had addressed and verified compliance with 31 of 38 recommendations made by the EC following its fifth inspection.

Five recommendations are still being carried out, while discussions continue with the commission on two others. The ministry expects to submit a consolidated progress report to the EC before October 15.

As of September 30, all 80,003 fishing vessels measuring at least six metres had been registered and entered into the national fisheries database. About 96 per cent of fishing licences remained valid.

Of the 27,520 vessels measuring at least 15 metres, 27,238 had been equipped with VMS devices, which allow authorities to monitor their movements. The ministry said disruptions to VMS connections had declined.

Việt Nam has also expanded the use of its electronic catch documentation and traceability system at 141 fishing ports and landing sites, allowing authorities to better monitor fishing activity, catch volumes and seafood origins.

Officials said enforcement has improved, with suspected VMS violations being processed more quickly and cases tracked through databases to support investigations and verification.

The Government is now working to integrate fisheries data, tighten controls on vessels that are not authorised to operate and improve oversight of the entire seafood supply chain.

At yesterday’s meeting, officials reviewed progress and discussed remaining challenges in fleet management, port controls, seafood traceability and preventing illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Dũng tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment with coordinating enforcement efforts, addressing outstanding EC recommendations and establishing a permanent contact point to respond to the commission’s queries.

The Ministry of National Defence was asked to step up patrols in key fishing grounds and border waters, while border guards must strengthen port controls. The Ministry of Public Security was told to investigate violations, including document fraud, falsified seafood origins and organised illegal fishing, pursuing criminal charges where warranted.

The Government Inspectorate will monitor compliance with previous findings and inspect localities with weak enforcement.

Leaders of all 22 coastal provinces and cities with fishing fleets must personally oversee anti-IUU efforts and take responsibility for results. Authorities must tighten controls on unlicensed, deregistered and high-risk vessels and update fishing fleet data.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will work with the agriculture ministry to improve fisheries software and integrate databases. Coastal localities not yet inspected must conduct reviews by the end of 2026, focusing on fleet management, port controls and local officials’ responsibilities.

The deputy PM said lifting the EU warning must go hand in hand with sustainable fisheries development, including upgrades to fishing ports, greater use of technology, improved processing and expanded markets.

Industry associations, particularly the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, should help businesses address challenges and support the country's target of more than US$12 billion in seafood exports in 2026.

He said efforts to combat illegal fishing must also boost the marine economy and improve coastal livelihoods. — VNS