NA President visits Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area

BEIJING — National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn visited the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) on Tuesday, highlighting Việt Nam’s readiness to facilitate investment and cooperation from leading Chinese technology enterprises in emerging industries.

During the trip, which is part of his official visit to China and co-chairing of the second meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC), the top legislator toured Xiaomi’s electric vehicle factory and Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE), where he was briefed on the companies’ development, technological strengths, and products.

NA President Mẫn also visited Xiaomi’s electric vehicle production workshops and viewed CVTE’s interactive displays incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) for various applications.

He spoke highly of the development achievements of Xiaomi and CVTE, affirming that the Vietnamese Party and State welcome leading technology firms seeking investment and expanded cooperation in the Southeast Asian nation, particularly in electric vehicles, batteries, energy storage, AI, automation and supply chains.

He said that the Vietnamese NA was committed to improving the legal framework and the investment and business environment to make them more transparent, stable and conducive to business, while protecting investors’ lawful rights and interests.

The National Assembly was ready to listen to businesses’ legitimate proposals and further improve the legal framework to support foreign enterprises’ long-term and effective operations in Việt Nam, ensuring compliance with the law and balancing the interests of all parties, he said.

Covering approximately 718,000 sq.m in the BDA, Xiaomi’s electric vehicle factory is an intelligent manufacturing facility integrating research and development (R&D), production, sales and user experience.

The factory features an advanced production system for new energy vehicles, with six core workshops covering die casting, stamping, body welding, painting, battery assembly and final vehicle assembly. It aims to become a world-leading and highly integrated manufacturing facility and help advance global production capacity in the sector.

CVTE is among the leading companies in market share in its core segments, including main control boards for LCDs and smart interactive boards. The company continues to expand its operations in electronic components, future education, enterprise services, computing, commercial displays, smart hardware, and intelligent manufacturing.

It has also been listed among China's Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises for eight consecutive years. — VNA/VNS