Defence, security cooperation key pillar of Việt Nam-Laos ties: PM

HÀ NỘI — Defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of Việt Nam-Laos relations, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said on Tuesday while welcoming General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Member of the Political Bureau of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hà Nội.

The Lao leader is on an official visit to Việt Nam to attend the 10th annual meeting of the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, and to witness the fifth joint civil defence exercise involving the three countries’ armed forces.

Welcoming General Outhakaisone and the Lao Ministry of National Defence delegation, PM Hưng expressed satisfaction with the positive development of the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship, highlighting the important role played by the two countries’ defence ministries and armed forces in implementing high-level agreements, strengthening mutual trust and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for socio-economic development.

He expressed confidence that the visit would further translate the concept of 'strategic cohesion' between the two defence ministries and armed forces into concrete cooperation.

Acknowledging the practical results of bilateral defence collaboration, the Vietnamese leader called on both sides to make more effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, strengthen political and strategic trust, and enhance information sharing and the protection of each other’s legitimate interests.

He also urged the two sides to coordinate in strengthening defence capabilities, promoting defence industry cooperation and workforce training, and stepping up collaboration in political affairs to build strong armed forces that remain loyal and trustworthy to their respective parties, states and peoples.

General Outhakaisone confirmed that his ministry would continue working closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to effectively carry out high-level agreements between the two ministries, contributing to the consolidation of the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Despite complex developments in the regional and global situations, the special Laos–Việt Nam relationship will remain steadfast and continue to be nurtured by the two parties, states, armed forces and peoples, he said.

Against this backdrop, both sides will coordinate closely to organise activities under the 2027 Year of Laos–Việt Nam Friendship and Solidarity, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. — VNS