Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM pledges favourable conditions for defence cooperation with Cambodia

October 13, 2026 - 20:24
PM Lê Minh Hưng praised the two countries’ defence ministries for effectively carrying out high-level agreements and shared understandings, helping maintain defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng (right) welcomes General Tea Seiha, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government will continue to create the most favourable conditions for defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia to develop in a stable, substantive and effective manner, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said on Tuesday.

He made the statement while welcoming General Tea Seiha, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence at the Government Office in Hà Nội.

The Cambodian leader is paying an official visit to Việt Nam to attend the annual meeting of defence ministers of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, as well as a joint military exercise involving the three countries.

PM Hưng praised the two countries’ defence ministries for effectively carrying out high-level agreements and shared understandings, helping maintain defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral relations.

He called on both sides to step up exchanges on strategic issues and attach greater importance to personnel training, particularly specialised training and language education.

He also urged closer coordination in land border demarcation and management, improved connectivity of border infrastructure and border gates and greater opportunities for businesses from both countries, including defence enterprises, to expand cooperation.

The two sides should also continue working together to search for, collect and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia during wartime, he said.

General Seiha thanked Việt Nam for its support in training and medical treatment, confirming that Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence would work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to effectively implement bilateral agreements and cooperation plans with priority given to policy consultations, logistics cooperation and exchanges and interaction between young officers.

The two sides will also work on preparations for activities marking the 2027 Year of Friendship, which will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Defence, security cooperation key pillar of Việt Nam-Laos ties: PM

General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, confirmed that his ministry would continue working closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to carry out high-level agreements between the two ministries, contributing to the consolidation of the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam intensifies efforts to combat illegal fishing

Việt Nam is stepping up its crackdown on illegal fishing as it seeks to have the European Union lift its 'yellow card' warning by the end of 2026, with Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng calling for stricter fleet controls, better seafood traceability and tougher enforcement.
Politics & Law

16th NA to convene second session this weekend

The substantial workload requires close coordination among NA agencies, the Government and relevant bodies to ensure the quality and timely submission of documents, consistency across the legal system and effective implementation of adopted legislation.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom