Vietnamese Vice President meets with Georgian leaders

TBILISI — Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Chairman of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili in Tbilisi on Tuesday, as part of her official visit to Georgia.

Kavelashvili said Xuân's visit is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen mutual understanding and propel ties across all levels and sectors. He welcomed the strides in the bilateral relationship, particularly continued meetings and conservations between leaders and consultation mechanisms between agencies of the two countries.

The President congratulated Việt Nam on its notable achievements and praised its open foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation, as well as its commitment to international law, equality and mutual benefit. Kavelashvili said he is confident Việt Nam will meet its development goals.

Georgia wants to advance multifaceted ties with Việt Nam, he said, adding that more exchanges and meetings, along with each country’s diplomatic presence in the other, will facilitate bilateral cooperation.

Lauding the outcomes of talks between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Xuân, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on stronger cooperation between the countries’ relevant ministries, Kavelashvili pointed to Georgia’s potential to develop connectivity along economic corridors and its appeal as a tourist destination.

The President said he wants to attract more Vietnamese tourists and companies to Georgia, particularly in energy and logistics. He also proposed the two countries set up a joint research centre for science, technology and innovation.

Xuân replied that Việt Nam values its traditional friendship and cooperation with Georgia. The two countries share similarities and a common determination to build substantive, effective ties for their development and prosperity, while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Congratulating Georgia on its socio-economic and diplomatic achievements, she said the bilateral ties are poised to grow, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Xuân proposed more delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels and through various channels, continued improvement of the legal framework, and progress on cooperation agreements in areas of mutual interest. She also urged ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to play a full role in launching agreed initiatives.

The guest urged Georgian leaders to continue helping Vietnamese companies explore the market and carry out projects in Georgia. She said Việt Nam is ready to support Georgian firms in building connections, exploring the Vietnamese market and pursuing investment cooperation.

Both sides agreed to push cooperation in politics, diplomacy, national defence-security, economy, trade, science - technology, investment, transport, tourism, education, culture and sports. They also vowed to facilitate mutually beneficial exchanges between their people and businesses and maintain mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, particularly the United Nations.

On this occasion, Xuân conveyed greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm to Kavelashvili and hoped that the Georgian leader will visit Việt Nam soon.

Kavelashvili also sent his greetings to General Secretary and President Lam and said he wishes to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time.

At a meeting with Chairman of Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili the same day, the two sides agreed to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, contributing to the promotion of friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Georgia.

Papuashvili spoke highly of Xuân’s visit, expressing his desire to enhance exchanges with the Vietnamese National Assembly to establish a more favourable legal framework for businesses of the two countries and closely coordinate at international inter-parliamentary forums. He also recalled his positive impressions of his meeting with National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn on the sidelines of the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) Assembly, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, from April 15-19.

Papuashvili said his country maintained a high economic growth rate last year, highlighting the importance of the Europe-Asia connectivity corridor to global trade and the development of each country. Amid conflicts disrupting logistics routes, Georgia seeks to leverage its geographical position between the two continents to help ensure the security of this trade corridor.

Xuân congratulated Georgia on its socio-economic development achievements. Briefing the host on the outcomes of her talks and meetings with Georgian leaders, the Vice President proposed that the two sides step up exchanges at all levels, consolidate political trust and promote cooperation in specific areas. She also called on the legislative bodies of the two countries to enhance their role in improving the legal framework and facilitating cooperation between their governments, ministries, sectors, localities and businesses, particularly in trade, investment, education and training, culture, tourism, sports, logistics, and transport.

The Vice President welcomed Georgia’s efforts to strengthen connectivity with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and regional parliamentary mechanisms, affirming that Việt Nam stands ready to serve as a bridge to promote relations between Georgia and ASEAN and its member states.

The two sides agreed to increase exchanges of delegations involving parliamentary leaders, committees, specialised agencies and parliamentarians groups; share experience in legislation, oversight and policymaking; step up exchanges among specialised committees, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians; and coordinate and support each other at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, particularly the IPU and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). They also agreed to promote the role of their legislative bodies in effectively implementing signed agreements and cooperation documents.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the role of international law and the United Nations Charter, supporting the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law, and strengthening coordination at multilateral and inter-parliamentary forums.

Xuân conveyed greetings and regards from National Assembly President Man to Parliament Chairman Papuashvili. The host, in turn, conveyed his greetings and regards and invited the Vietnamese top legislator to visit Georgia at a convenient time. — VNA/VNS