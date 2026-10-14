Senior Party leader calls for urgent, decisive implementation of key tasks by year-end

HÀ NỘI — Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú yesterday called for urgent and decisive implementation of key tasks in the final three months of 2026.

Tú made the remarks while chairing a quarterly meeting with provincial and municipal Party committees, Party agencies, central-level offices and affiliated public service units.

He said the political system had made concerted efforts to accomplish major tasks in the third quarter, with notable results in Party building, socio-economic development and other areas.

Việt Nam's economy maintained macroeconomic stability, with major balances ensured.

Gross Domestic Product grew 9.95 per cent in Q3 and 9.01 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, the highest nine-month growth rate in 15 years, he said.

Twelve of the country's 34 localities recorded growth of more than 10 per cent, while State budget revenue reached VNĐ2.15 quadrillion (about US$83 billion) in the first nine months, equivalent to 86.5 per cent of the full-year estimate and up 12.1 per cent year on year.

Tú said the workload in the final three months of the year would be "very large, urgent and pressing," particularly efforts to achieve high economic growth.

He called on agencies, localities and units to strive to fulfil all 2026 tasks and lay a solid foundation for accelerated growth in 2027.

The Party official emphasised the need to effectively carry out resolutions and conclusions adopted at the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee, including a new approach of shifting from a mindset of 'permission' to 'encouragement and facilitation' for Party members to engage in investment, business and legitimate wealth creation under proper controls.

The approach aims to unlock social resources, promote the pioneering role of Party members and mobilise resources for development, he said.

Tú also called for stronger efforts to complete stalled projects and accelerate public investment disbursement to achieve 100 per cent of planned disbursement.

He urged relevant agencies to focus on developing domestic enterprises, particularly supporting industries, technological capabilities and supply chain links, while assessing difficulties facing businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, and providing specific support.

The senior Party leader stressed the need to continue strengthening national defence and security, closely monitoring and forecasting global developments, ensuring cybersecurity and data security, and firmly safeguarding national security and social order and safety.

Tú highlighted the need to ensure that people receive regular health checkups at least once a year and to urgently address shortages of schools, classrooms, teachers and textbooks.

He also called for preparations for the Week of Culture and National Great Solidarity, scheduled for November 18 to 24. — VNS