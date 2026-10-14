Vietnamese Party, State facilitate more substantive defence ties with Cambodia: Top leader

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Party and State consistently support and facilitate closer and more substantive defence cooperation with Cambodia, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

The top leader of Việt Nam made the statement while receiving General Tea Seiha, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Tea Seiha is on an official visit to Việt Nam to attend the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, as well as a joint exercise among the armies of the three countries.

General Secretary and President Lâm welcomed the visit, highlighting its significance in implementing the shared perceptions and agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, thereby deepening bilateral relations and defence cooperation.

He noted that Việt Nam and Cambodia are neighbouring countries with longstanding traditional friendship. Their armies and people stood side by side in their struggles for independence and freedom. He thanked Cambodia for its support and favourable conditions for the search for, recovery and identification of the remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers in the country, calling for continued cooperation in this profoundly humanitarian endeavour.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his satisfaction with the substantive and effective development of bilateral ties, affirming that political trust has continued to strengthen and defence-security cooperation remains an important pillar of the relationship.

General Secretary, President Lâm called on the two defence ministries to enhance information sharing and support each other in maintaining political stability and national security. He also urged more effective coordination in border management and protection, facilitation of border demarcation and marker planting and the legal formalisation of achievements already made.

He further called for closer coordination in supporting ministries, sectors and localities in infrastructure connectivity, trade and economic development in border areas, thereby strengthening links between the two economies and working towards the goal of raising bilateral trade to US$20 billion.

For his part, Tea Seiha congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements across various fields under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, expressing his confidence that Việt Nam will continue to develop strongly and successfully achieve its strategic development goals.

He expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam's material and spiritual support for Cambodia’s national construction, defence and development cause, as well as for the cooperation and assistance provided by Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence and military.

Briefing the host on the positive outcomes of the talks between the two defence ministries and the signing of their 2027 cooperation plan, Tea Seiha pledged to direct Cambodia’s defence ministry and army to work closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to effectively implement cooperation agreements.

He described Việt Nam–Cambodia friendship as a special and invaluable asset that must be preserved, nurtured and further strengthened for future generations. Both sides will coordinate in organising practical activities to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, helping enhance mutual understanding and deepen solidarity and friendship between the two countries' people and armies, he added. — VNA/VNS