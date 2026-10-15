Việt Nam, Laos aim to raise bilateral trade to US$5 billion

HÀ NỘI — Permanent member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú and his Lao counterpart, Vilay Lakhamphong, have stressed the need to raise bilateral trade to US$5 billion as soon as possible, while strengthening economic connectivity and harnessing each country’s potential and advantages.

On Thursday morning, immediately after the official welcome ceremony at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters, Tú held talks with Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee VilayLakhamphong, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam.

On economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two agreed to step up coordination to address difficulties and obstacles, creating more favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to expand cooperation, investment and business activities.

They also agreed to encourage projects that strengthen connectivity, generate spillover effects and directly contribute to socio-economic development, job creation and improved living standards, particularly in border areas.

Discussing bilateral relations, the two officials agreed to continue consolidating political ties and maintaining regular contacts and exchanges of high-level and other delegations, while making effective use of cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, States, National Assemblies, mass organisations, ministries, agencies and localities.

They underscored the need to strengthen information exchanges and share experience in Party building, political system development, socio-economic development, national defence and security, and international integration.

They also called for more effective implementation of high-level agreements, ensuring that every commitment is translated into concrete programmes, plans and practical cooperation outcomes.

The two sides highlighted the importance of further improving mechanisms, policies and legal frameworks to promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy, the digital economy and supply chain connectivity.

They also called for stronger links in transport infrastructure, logistics, border gates and strategic transport routes to maximise each country’s potential and advantages, expand development opportunities and improve economic integration between the two countries.

The senior officials also discussed coordination in advancing key projects, emphasising the need for closer cooperation among relevant ministries and agencies.

They agreed to promote cooperation between localities, particularly those sharing a border, linking economic cooperation with national defence and security, maintaining stability and building a Việt Nam–Laos border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Tú thanked Laos for its active cooperation in searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos, and called for continued close coordination in this work.

On education, training and human resource development, the two leaders affirmed that cooperation in these areas was of long-term strategic importance, directly strengthening the social foundations of the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship and ensuring its continuity and sustainable development.

They agreed to further improve the quality of training for Lao officials and students studying in Việt Nam, while enhancing exchanges of experience in personnel training and development, theoretical research and Party building.

They also stressed the importance of educating younger generations about the longstanding solidarity and special friendship between the two peoples, ensuring that future generations fully understand their responsibility to preserve and promote the enduring, close-knit relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

Lakhamphong thanked Việt Nam for its continued support for human resource development in Laos, including the provision of scholarships and assistance with school construction.

The two officials agreed to make thorough preparations for important high-level engagements between the two Parties and States in the coming period.

Tú also affirmed that Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to and gives the highest priority to consolidating and developing relations with Laos. He reiterated Việt Nam’s unwavering commitment to working with Laos to preserve and nurture their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, describing these ties as an invaluable asset shared by the two peoples and of strategic significance to each country’s cause of national construction and defence.

Vilay Lakhamphong thanked the Party, State and people of Việt Nam for their warm, thoughtful and cordial reception of the Lao delegation. He expressed his pleasure at having the opportunity to discuss strategic issues concerning relations between the two Parties and countries directly with Vietnamese leaders.

He affirmed that the Lao Party, State and people would always remember and cherish Việt Nam’s support and assistance. — VNS