Việt Nam calls for full peace in Middle East

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), voiced profound concern over the situation in the Middle East, particularly the growing interconnection among crises in the region, during an open debate of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

Citing Việt Nam's “500-day-and-nigh campaign” and the search for, recovery and burial of the remains of 731 Vietnamese martyrs in HCM City, he stressed that war does not end when the guns fall silent, but leaves wounds that persist across generations, making the path to reconciliation, healing and rebuilding trust longer and harder.

This is not only a lesson from Việt Nam’s history but also a reality unfolding in the Middle East, he said. He called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, step up diplomacy and mediation, and fully deliver on commitments under the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. He also called for ensuring the legitimate rights and aspirations of Palestinians in the process of stabilising and rebuilding Gaza, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Other points in his list are maritime security and safety in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea; compliance with international humanitarian law; protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and civilian infrastructure; and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

On the occasion, he reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance on supporting Palestinians’ right to self-determination, Palestine’s full UN membership, and a two-State solution: an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace with Israel.

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gerapetritis chaired the debate on behalf of Greece, which holds the UN Security Council presidency for October 2026.

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Acting Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process, along with representatives of nearly 70 UN member states, attended the event. — VNA/VNS