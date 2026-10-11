National Assembly President departs for official visit to China

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn departed from Hà Nội on Sunday morning for an official visit to China, where he will co-chair the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China.

The visit is made at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

The delegation includes Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, and members of the Party Central Committee: NA Vice President and Chairman of the Việt Nam–China Parliamentary Friendship Group Nguyễn Doãn Anh, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Tiến Châu, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh, Chairman of the NA Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Văn Mãi, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Nguyễn Thanh Hải, and Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations Vũ Hải Hà.

Other members are deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyễn Văn Phương, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Lê Văn Tuyến, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, and Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc.

Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Vĩnh Long provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyễn Minh Dũng, and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình are also part of the delegation.

This is NA President Mẫn's first visit to China in his capacity as Việt Nam's top legislator. The visit aims to further implement the foreign policy set out at the 14th National Party Congress, enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between Việt Nam's National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China, and reaffirm the pivotal role of parliamentary cooperation in the overall Việt Nam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. — VNA/VNS