Top leader meets with embassy’s staff, representatives of Vietnamese community in France

PARIS — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in France on Friday.

The meeting took place in Paris as part of the General Secretary and President’s official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải said the Vietnamese community in France is one of the oldest Vietnamese communities in Europe. It comprises numerous associations as well as a large contingent of scientists, intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs, students and young people, representing a major potential resource for contributing to national development.

Over generations, Vietnamese people in France have worked hard to build stable lives and integrate well into French society while preserving the Vietnamese language, cultural identity and national traditions. In recent years, the community has undertaken many practical activities in support of the homeland, contributing to humanitarian, educational and cultural causes, promoting economic, commercial, scientific and technological cooperation, and serving as an active bridge to strengthen the friendship between Việt Nam and France.

Hai stressed the need to further tap the community’s resources, particularly its intellectual potential. He called for Vietnamese scientists and experts in France to become more deeply involved in cooperation programmes with Việt Nam in strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technology, space technology, biotechnology, energy and green transition.

Vietnamese entrepreneurs in France are expected to serve as bridges for investment, trade and technology, helping attract more French and European businesses to Việt Nam. Meanwhile, young Vietnamese in France should become a new connecting force between the two countries, mastering both French and Vietnamese, understanding Việt Nam, taking pride in their Vietnamese identity and standing ready to contribute to the homeland, he said.

Representing the Vietnamese Association in France, Trần Ngọc Thảo Sophie said the community has closely followed and expressed strong interest in the renewal process being pursued by the Party and the State to accelerate national development. The community's members also shared their aspirations and concerns about how to build a united, integrated and prosperous community that can make more practical contributions to the country.

She affirmed the community’s strong support for the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese-related affairs. Although the Vietnamese community in France comprises multiple generations and is becoming increasingly diverse, its members share a common love for the homeland, a strong sense of their roots and a desire to contribute to national development.

Addressing the meeting, General Secretary and President Lâm stressed that his visit takes place at a time when Việt Nam–France relations are enjoying their strongest and most positive development since the two countries established diplomatic ties, particularly since they elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He affirmed that the leaders of the two countries share the view that, in the new development period, Việt Nam-France relations must be elevated to a new level, with new intensity and new approaches, so as to meet the development requirements of both countries.

On this occasion, the leader called on French authorities to pay greater attention to and create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in France to lead stable lives, integrate well into French society, and make contributions to the country’s economic, social and cultural life, while promoting people-to-people exchanges, thus further enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and deepening the close bonds between the Vietnamese and French people.

He acknowledged and appreciated the pioneering and active role played by Vietnamese associations, particularly the Vietnamese Association in France, in strengthening community solidarity and cohesion, promoting Vietnamese culture, maintaining Vietnamese-language teaching and learning among younger generations, and making practical contributions to national development.

The General Secretary and President noted that the Party and the State have recently introduced a number of guidelines and policies to better care for and protect the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Vietnamese, support them in preserving and promoting their national identity, and create conditions for them to maintain increasingly close ties with their homeland.

He said the core spirit of Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW has been clearly understood by the community and should continue to be thoroughly disseminated and actively implemented among individuals and families.

The Party and the State will continue to improve institutions, mechanisms and policies in a comprehensive, open and breakthrough manner, enabling overseas Vietnamese to participate more extensively in the country’s socio-economic life and promote their role as partners and contributors to national development in the new period, he said.

Highlighting the role of Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists, experts and entrepreneurs in France, General Secretary and President Lâm expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in France would strongly embrace the spirit of Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW and continue to uphold the tradition of solidarity, mutual affection and support, integration and development.

He urged the community to build an image of a dynamic, responsible community rich in national identity; continue nurturing the friendship between the two countries; and actively contribute to the country’s development.

For the younger generation, he said that whether they are born in Việt Nam or elsewhere, they should always take pride in their Vietnamese identity and regard it as a valuable asset in their journey of growth. He encouraged them to preserve the Vietnamese language, study well, care for their families and, whenever possible, contribute to the development of the homeland.

Commending the Vietnamese Embassy and other Vietnamese representative agencies in France for fulfilling their assigned tasks, the top leader urged them to continue thoroughly grasping and implementing the Party and State’s guidelines and resolutions on external relations.

He called on the agencies to promote a proactive and creative approach in providing policy advice and proposing measures to further advance the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all fields; continue to effectively carry out citizen protection; serve as a strong source of support for the Vietnamese community; and actively encourage Vietnamese people, particularly the younger generation, to join hands in contributing to national development. — VNA/VNS