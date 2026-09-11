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Home Politics & Law

Party inspection commission suggests disciplinary action against Phú Thọ official

September 11, 2026 - 20:21
The Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection proposed imposing disciplinary action against member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People' Committee of Phú Thọ Province Nguyễn Huy Ngọc during its 12th session in Hà Nội on September 11.

 

Vice Chairman of the People' Committee of Phú Thọ Province Nguyễn Huy Ngọc.  — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection proposed imposing disciplinary action against member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People' Committee of Phú Thọ Province Nguyễn Huy Ngọc during its 12th session in Hà Nội on Friday.

The session was chaired by Politburo Member and Chairman of the commission Trần Sỹ Thanh.

After reviewing a proposal on disciplinary action against violating Party members in the Phú Thọ provincial Party Organisation, the commission found that Ngọc had shown degradation in political thought, ethics and lifestyle; violated the Party's rules and the State's laws in performing his assigned duties and fighting corruption, waste and other negative practices.

He was also found to have breached regulations governing conduct prohibited for Party members and requirements concerning exemplary conduct.

The commission said his violations had caused very serious consequences, triggered public concern and seriously undermined the reputation of the Party organisation and the agencies and units where he had served, making disciplinary action necessary. — VNA/VNS

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