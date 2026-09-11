Local diplomacy must shift to co-creation, mutual growth: Deputy FM

HCM CITY — Local diplomacy must undergo a paradigm shift from traditional cooperation to co-creation, and from mere technology transfer to mutual development, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Hoàng Long said at the opening of the 3rd HCM City Friendship Dialogue 2026 (FD 2026) on Friday.

Addressing nearly 500 domestic and international delegates, Deputy Minister Long said local-level international integration serves as a crucial bridge connecting national foreign policy directives with specific sub-national development needs.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acts as a dedicated development partner for all localities.

The ultimate goal of decentralised diplomacy, he added, is to convert global connections and friendship networks into practical resources, market opportunities, and concrete drivers for sustainable growth.

With the theme "Local Diplomacy: A Driver for Innovation and Sustainable Growth," the biennial multilateral forum is organised by the city People's Committee from September 10 to 12 in Vũng Tàu Ward.

It brings together 35 foreign delegations across four continents, including Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

The event also features leaders from central ministries, neighbouring authorities from Cần Thơ City and Tây Ninh Province, consular officials, and leading economic and technology experts.

Welcoming guests at the welcome reception on September 10, Nguyễn Văn Được, Chairman of the city People's Committee, said with established ties across 88 foreign localities and nearly 20 international partners, the city continues to pioneer local diplomacy to realise national development targets.

During the Mayors' Conference on September 11, delegates adopted the FD 2026 Declaration, pledging to formulate a concrete action plan leading up to the 4th Dialogue in 2028.

A major breakthrough was the consensus to study a multilateral cooperation mechanism among port cities within the city’s network of friendship cities, aiming to align maritime logistics with next-generation carbon-neutral standards (CNP 2.0) and promote sustainable supply chains.

In-depth thematic discussions focused on two main strategic pillars, including open innovation and green seaport-logistics development.

Representatives from Košice in Slovakia, Palmerston North in New Zealand, Leipzig in Germany, and METI-Kansai Japan shared insights on regulatory sandboxes, innovation ecosystems, and commercialising academic research.

Meanwhile, HCM City unveiled development orientations for the Cát Lái, Cái Mép-Thị Vải, and Cần Giờ port clusters, emphasising regional infrastructure integration and green digital transitions.

Alongside the formal sessions, an interactive outdoor exhibition showcased cutting-edge domestic solutions, such as AI-driven 3D Digital Twins for urban governance, blockchain-based agricultural traceability ecosystems, and ISO-compliant automated greenhouse gas inventory platforms, alongside an art photography display celebrating the city's rich heritage.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee, noted that in today's era of globalisation, no single urban area or locality can resolve every development challenge on its own, making international cooperation the key to securing a sustainable future for nations.

As one of the country's pioneers in foreign affairs and international integration over the years, HCM City has continuously navigated challenges to seek effective measures, transforming external relations into concrete resources that serve socio-economic development.

This momentum is further reinforced by the city's recent administrative expansion, merging HCM City with the former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces alongside newly approved urban development plans, he added.

HCM City stands ready to pioneer and serve as a testing ground to pilot and spread new initiatives and cooperation methods with foreign partners, leveraging local practice to advance the nation's comprehensive diplomacy to new heights. — VNS