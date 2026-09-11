NA Chairman, spouse experience traditional Mongolian culture

ULAANBAATAR — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse, together with Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, experienced traditional Mongolian cultural activities at the Chingisiin Khaanii Khuree complex on Friday morning.

The Vietnamese delegation took part in a miniature Naadam Festival, recreating Mongolia’s largest and oldest traditional festival and a source of national pride. The festival has been inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

They also experienced distinctive Mongolian cultural and sporting activities and sampled traditional dishes inside a Mongolian ger.

Byambatsogt said Mongolia hoped the visit to the grasslands would introduce Mẫn, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the distinctive features of Mongolian nomadic culture and the daily lives of local people.

He affirmed that Mongolia stood ready to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors and businesses to invest in such areas as leather and wool production, as well as the processing of beef and goat meat for export to third countries.

He also called for stronger tourism cooperation and more flights between the two countries, noting that many Mongolians wished to visit Việt Nam.

Mẫn expressed his appreciation for the warm sentiments and gracious, friendly reception extended to the delegation by Byambatsogt and his spouse, the Mongolian Parliament, relevant agencies and the Mongolian people.

He said that over the previous three days, Mongolia and its people had left the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation with a deeply positive impression of a beautiful and hospitable country.

The visit to the grasslands was particularly meaningful for members of the delegation, giving them a better understanding of Mongolian culture and everyday life, he added.

Mẫn affirmed that the programmes and activities held during the visit had been practical and meaningful, helping strengthen friendship, bonds and mutual understanding between the two peoples while further deepening relations between the senior leaders of Việt Nam and Mongolia. VNS