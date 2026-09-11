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Home Politics & Law

NA President Trần Thanh Mẫn concludes official visit to Mongolia

September 11, 2026 - 17:26
Seeing off the delegation at Chinggis Khaan International Airport were Mongolian Ambassador to Việt Nam Ganbaatar Hulan; Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa; Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh; and embassy officials and staff.
President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga leave Ulaanbaatar on Friday, concluding their official visit to Mongolia. VNA/VNS Photo

ULAANBAATAR — President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Ulaanbaatar on Friday afternoon (local time), concluding their official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the State Great Hural Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

Seeing off the delegation at Chinggis Khaan International Airport were Mongolian Ambassador to Việt Nam Ganbaatar Hulan; Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa; Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh; and embassy officials and staff.

During the visit, NA President Mẫn had a meeting with Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral and held official talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural Sandag Byambatsogt. At the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, and agreed to maintain delegation exchanges and effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, particularly the Joint Statement on establishing the Việt Nam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

The two sides agreed to further enhance the role of the legislative bodies in promoting economic connectivity and creating a favourable legal framework for their governments and business communities to expand cooperation. They set a target of raising bilateral trade to US$200 million at an early date, expanding markets for each country’s key products, promoting the signing of a new agreement on investment promotion and protection, and strengthening cooperation in investment promotion, transport connectivity, logistics, tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

NA President Mẫn underscored the determination to develop economic and trade cooperation in line with the sound political ties between the two countries, affirming that the Vietnamese NA stands ready to remove institutional and other barriers to facilitate Việt Nam-Mongolia collaboration.

On the occasion, the two top legislators signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two legislatures and witnessed the signing of another MoU between their offices.

In Ulaanbaatar, NA President Mẫn also received Chairwoman of the Mongolia-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group J. Bayarmaa, visited the Inter-level School No. 14 named after President Hồ Chí Minh, and met with Vietnamese embassy officials and the Vietnamese community in Mongolia.

With substantive activities, the official visit successfully strengthened political trust and deepened ties between the two legislative bodies. It also contributed to translating major orientations of the Việt Nam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership into concrete cooperation programmes, helping the traditional friendship grow in depth, effectiveness and sustainability. — VNA/VNS

Mongolia Vietnam relations

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