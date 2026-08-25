Singapore hosts welcome ceremony for key Party leader Trần Cẩm Tú

SINGAPORE — An official welcome ceremony was held in Singapore on Monday for Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Trần Cẩm Tú, who is in Singapore for an official visit and co-chairing of the first Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue.

Chan Chun Sing, Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP), Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence, presided over the ceremony.

Chan warmly welcomed Tú and members of the Vietnamese delegation. The two leaders introduced officials from the two countries attending the welcome ceremony.

Over more than five decades, Việt Nam-Singapore relations have remained a bright spot and become a model of successful cooperation within ASEAN. Built on political trust, shared strategic vision and common interests, bilateral ties have continued to develop strongly, from the establishment of a Strategic Partnership in 2013 to the upgrading of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

Cooperation between the two countries has expanded in both scope and depth. In addition to traditional areas of cooperation, Việt Nam and Singapore have emerged as pioneering partners in new fields such as clean energy connectivity, digital transformation, innovation, high technology and green finance.

The first Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue is an early and concrete step to implement agreements reached between the two parties.

Tú’s visit is expected to further deepen bilateral relations, strengthen their firm political foundation and promote substantive cooperation through Party, State and people-to-people channels, contributing to deepening the Việt Nam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, creating breakthroughs in science and technology cooperation, strategic-level personnel training and the mobilisation of resources for national development.

Following the official welcome ceremony, the two sides held the first Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue. — VNA/VNS