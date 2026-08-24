Hà Nội, Vientiane strengthen ties between Việt Nam Fatherland Front, Lao Front for National Construction

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hà Nội held talks with the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Committee of Vientiane in Hà Nội, agreeing to strengthen cooperation and signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 2026–30.

The meeting in Hà Nội aimed to further consolidate the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two capitals.

President of the VFF Committee of Hà Nội Bùi Huyền Mai welcomed the Vientiane delegation, saying the visit provides a valuable opportunity to exchange experience in Front affairs and contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

She also expressed deep condolences over the passing of President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane – a close friend of the Vietnamese people and a contributor to the development of Việt Nam–Laos relations.

Hà Nội and Vientiane officials briefed each other on socio-economic development and Front activities in their respective localities. They also shared experience in mobilising people, enhancing the great national solidarity, ensuring social welfare, conducting people-to-people diplomatic activities and improving the efficiency of the two Front committees' activities.

Chairman of the LFNC Committee of Vientiane Phongsavanh Siliphane said the visit is intended to review cooperation between the two committees during 2023–2025.

He noted that the cooperation has produced practical results, contributing to relations between the two Parties and States as well as ties between Hà Nội and Vientiane. The achievements serve as an important stepping stone for further sharing of experience and cooperation in social welfare, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Phongsavanh said Vientiane hopes to receive continued coordination and support from Hà Nội and further apply Việt Nam's experience in ways suited to Laos's conditions.

For the time ahead, Mai suggested the two sides maintain exchanges of leaders and professional staff and increase information and experience sharing, particularly in social supervision, social criticism, public communications, people mobilisation, national solidarity enhancement, digital transformation and improvement of Front activities.

They agreed to promote people-to-people diplomacy, friendship and cultural exchanges, and community activities while encouraging member organisations to develop specific cooperation programmes.

Following the talks, the two sides signed the MoU for 2026–2030. Key areas include public communications and education on the Việt Nam–Laos special friendship, especially among young people; the use of digital media; annual exchanges of high-level and professional delegations; and the sharing of experience in the Front work and social supervision.

Hà Nội and Vientiane will also step up people-to-people diplomacy and cultural exchanges and jointly hold major political and diplomatic events, particularly those during the Việt Nam–Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2027. — VNA/VNS