Top leader presents appointment decisions to four procurators of Supreme People's Procuracy

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Monday presented appointment decisions to four officials as procurators of the Supreme People's Procuracy.

The four newly appointed procurators are Lê Văn Đông, born in 1975, a senior procurator and President of the HCM City People's Procuracy; Đào Thịnh Cường, born in 1967, a senior procurator and Director-General of the Supreme People's Procuracy's Department of Prosecution and Investigation of Economic and Corruption-related Crimes; Trần Thế Kính, born in 1976, a senior procurator and Director-General of the Supreme People's Procuracy's Department for Supervision of the Settlement of Civil Cases; and Nguyễn Đức Bằng, born in 1974, a senior procurator and Head of the Supreme People's Procuracy's Investigation Agency.

Addressing the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm said procurators of the Supreme People's Procuracy are subject to particularly high standards in terms of political qualities, mettle, professional expertise, and capacity to direct and manage the exercise of prosecution rights and supervision of judicial activities, as well as to handle other important affairs under the jurisdiction of the Supreme People's Procuracy.

Given this, the appointments recognise the four officials' years of dedication and professional development while placing greater responsibilities on them, requiring them to be more exemplary, decisive, knowledgeable and responsible, he said.

The top leader noted that Việt Nam is building a socialist rule-of-law State with modern governance and digital transformation while the procuracy system is operating under a three-tier model. At the same time, crime is becoming increasingly complex and transnational, with offenders making use of high technology, digital data and digital assets.

He urged the procuracy sector to renew its thinking and working methods, ensuring strict enforcement of the law while protecting human and citizens' rights and maintaining a safe legal environment for development.

He stressed that the powers entrusted to procurators are part of State power and must be exercised only to protect the Constitution, laws, justice, human rights, citizens' rights and people's legitimate interests.

Procurators must exercise their powers within their competence and in accordance with procedures and legal grounds while ensuring accountability and effective oversight. They must not abuse power, evade responsibility or allow pressure, personal or group interests, or unlawful intervention to influence professional decisions.

For difficult, complex and sensitive cases, procurators must be even more objective and cautious, firmly rely on evidence, facts and the law, resolutely protect the rights, act within their competence and take responsibility for their decisions, General Secretary and President Lâm added.

Speaking on behalf of the four newly appointed procurators and taking the oath, Đông pledged absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people.

He pledged to continue strengthening political mettle, professional qualities and revolutionary ethics, strictly observe the Party's guidelines and the State's laws, and further study and follow the thought, moral example and style of President Hồ Chí Minh.

The new procurators will uphold the principles taught by President Hồ Chí Minh to the people's procuracy officials — “fairness, integrity, objectivity, prudence and humility” — while continuously improving their expertise, capacity and leadership methods.

They will also maintain discipline and a high sense of responsibility, preserve unity within their agencies and the sector, and closely coordinate with relevant authorities in performing their duties, Đông noted. — VNA/VNS