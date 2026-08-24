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Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM highlights overseas Vietnamese experts’ role in AI development

August 24, 2026 - 18:44
Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng expressed his pleasure at meeting Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Tâm, a prominent Vietnamese scientist in France who has conducted outstanding research and holds key academic positions at IP Paris and Télécom Paris.
Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng (right) meets with Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Tâm, a prominent Vietnamese scientist in France, in Hà Nội on Monday. — Photo chinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Government values the knowledge, experience and contributions of the Vietnamese community abroad and is committed to creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese scientists and experts overseas to contribute to the country’s development, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng has said.

He made the remarks while receiving Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Tâm, Chair of the Department of Computer Science, Data and Artificial Intelligence at the Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IP Paris) in Hà Nội on Monday.

The Deputy PM expressed his pleasure at meeting Tâm, a prominent Vietnamese scientist in France who has conducted outstanding research and holds key academic positions at IP Paris and Télécom Paris.

He said that in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive capacity and knowledge creation are increasingly becoming decisive factors in a country’s core competitive advantage. AI is not only transforming production, business, and social governance but also creating new requirements for human development, education, science, and technology.

While Việt Nam does not yet have an overwhelming advantage in competing with the world's leading technology powers, it possesses a particularly valuable resource – its people – along with a strong foundation in mathematics, natural sciences, and information technology built by generations of Vietnamese at home and abroad. This provides an important basis for Việt Nam to proactively access, master, and effectively harness the opportunities presented by AI, he noted.

At the meeting, Tâm presented his proposal, which places people at the core and natural intelligence development at the centre of efforts to master and maximise the potential of AI.

He also introduced a strategic vision, content, and roadmap for five pioneering projects designed to be breakthrough initiatives with high practical applicability. The proposals aim to leverage Việt Nam’s strengths in human resources, knowledge, science and technology, laying a foundation for the country to gradually strengthen its capacity in research, innovation and AI application.

Dũng spoke highly of Tâm’s ideas and approach, particularly his emphasis on putting people at the centre of AI development and application, saying this approach is particularly meaningful as AI is developing rapidly and having an increasingly profound impact on all areas of socio-economic life.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that Vietnamese scientists overseas, including Tâm, will promote their international experience, strengthen links with domestic research and training institutions, and contribute ideas, initiatives and solutions suited to Việt Nam’s development requirements in the new period. — VNA/VNS

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