NA approves establishment of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh cities

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved resolutions on the establishment of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh as centrally-run cities, with all deputies present voting in favour.

Authorised by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyễn Tiến Hải said the Government had submitted dossiers on the establishment of the two cities in line with resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo.

The establishment of Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh is not merely an administrative restructuring, he said, but also aims to reorganise development space, improve local governance models and create a new growth driver for the two localities, the Red River Delta, the northern region and the country as a whole.

Quảng Ninh - modern maritime city, marine economic and tourism hub

Quảng Ninh has advantages in the marine economy, tourism, and industry, as well as a strategic geographical position.

Under the development orientation, the new city is expected to become a modern, green, and smart maritime urban area with international competitiveness. It will serve as a national centre for the marine economy and tourism while playing an important role in national defence and security.

A key asset of Quảng Ninh is its distinctive system of natural landscapes, heritage sites, and marine and island spaces, most notably Hạ Long Bay. The bay is not only a major tourism resource but also a defining element of the city's identity and development space.

Urban planning for Quảng Ninh places strict requirements on the preservation of the outstanding universal values of Hạ Long Bay, including the integrity of its limestone formations, marine ecosystems, and geomorphology. Urban development will therefore have to strike a balance between economic growth, environmental protection, and heritage conservation.

Alongside tourism, Quảng Ninh is expected to develop its marine economy, services, modern industry, and high technology, while becoming more deeply integrated into global supply chains. Its border, maritime and island areas, together with its infrastructure network, also give the city an important role in national defence and security.

Bắc Ninh – high-tech industrial growth pole with a rich cultural identity

Industry, high technology, and innovation are expected to form the foundation of Bắc Ninh's growth.

Bắc Ninh is oriented towards becoming a high-tech industrial, innovative, green, smart, and modern city, with greater capacity to participate in global value chains. This is expected to help the city shift its growth model, improve labour productivity, and generate new developments.

At the same time, Bắc Ninh has a distinctive Kinh Bắc cultural identity. Urban planning calls for the preservation and promotion of historical and cultural heritage, scenic sites, traditional festivals, craft villages, and the cultural space of Quan họ folk singing.

The city's rich heritage, including special national relics and traditional cultural values, will provide a distinctive identity as Bắc Ninh modernises. Its development vision therefore goes beyond building an industrial centre to creating a modern city that combines industrial development with cultural preservation and tourism.

New growth poles for the region

The establishment of the two cities marks more than a change in administrative arrangements. It is intended to reorganise development space and strengthen urban governance capacity.

Quảng Ninh and Bắc Ninh are expected to become a new growth driver for themselves, the Red River Delta, northern Việt Nam, and the country, while offering urban development and governance models that can be replicated more widely. — VNA/VNS