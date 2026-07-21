Press release on second working day of 14th Party Central Committee's third plenum

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Party Central Committee looked into a number of regulations and proposals during the second working day of its third plenum on Wednesday.

During the morning session, chaired by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, delegates discussed four agenda items, including a draft regulation of the 14th Party Central Committee on matters prohibited for Party members, which will replace Regulation No. 37-QD/TW dated October 25, 2021, issued by the 13th Party Central Committee.

They also deliberated on a proposal to amend and supplement the 14th Party Central Committee’s Regulation No. 20-QD/TW, dated April 8, 2026, on the implementation of the Party Statutes.

In addition, they provided comments on a proposal on renewing Việt Nam's development model, as well as a review of the implementation of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, dated June 16, 2022. The resolution reforms institutions and policies governing land management and use, and enhances their effectiveness and efficiency to support Việt Nam's goal of becoming a high-income developed country. The discussions also covered guiding principles and orientations for amendments to the Land Law and other related legislation.

In the afternoon, delegates met in group discussions to review the implementation of Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, dated October 22, 2018, of the 12th Party Central Committee on the strategy for the sustainable development of Việt Nam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

They also discussed a review of Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW, dated June 3, 2013, of the 11th Party Central Committee on proactively responding to climate change, strengthening natural resource management and environmental protection.

The 14th Party Central Committee is scheduled to continue its agenda on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS