Vietnamese naval vessel begins friendship visit to China

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam People's Navy's Frigate 015-Trần Hưng Đạo of Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 arrived at Xinzhou Naval Port in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on July 20, beginning a friendship visit and exchange programme with the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Colonel Đỗ Minh, deputy Commander of Naval Region 4, was welcomed by Colonel Zhang Peiyu, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Guangzhou Naval Base of the PLAN.

A formal welcome ceremony was held at the Xinzhou Naval Port, reflecting the spirit of friendship and goodwill between the two navies. Zhang expressed his pleasure at receiving the Vietnamese delegation and voiced his hope that the visit and exchange programme would leave lasting impressions on its members.

On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, Minh said he was confident that the activities will further strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the two militaries and navies, while contributing to the implementation of the common perceptions reached by the two countries' senior leaders on advancing more substantive defence and security cooperation. — VNA/VNS