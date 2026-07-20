Press release on 14th Party Central Committee’s third plenum

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Party Central Committee’s third plenum opened in Hà Nội on Monday.

Before the opening session, delegates paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense in memory of fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn street in Hà Nội.

Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, on behalf of the Politburo, presided over the opening session. Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm delivered the opening address and chaired the event.

The committee reviewed personnel matters and disciplinary actions against violating Party members. It voted to remove Bùi Văn Hải, former member of the 12th Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bắc Giang province (now Bắc Ninh), from all Party positions as a disciplinary measure.

In group discussions, delegates examined two draft documents: revised rules on prohibited conduct for Party members, set to replace Regulation 37-QD/TW issued in 2021, and amendments to Regulation 20-QD/TW on implementing the Party Charter adopted in April 2026.

In the afternoon, working groups continued debate on a project to reform Việt Nam’s development model and a review of Resolution 18-NQ/TW issued in 2022 on further improving land management mechanisms and policies to support the country’s transition to a high-income developed nation. Talks also covered proposed orientations for amending the Land Law and related laws.

The committee is scheduled to continue its agenda on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS