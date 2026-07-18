Congratulatory messages mark 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Philippines diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sent congratulatory messages to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Philippines (1976-2026).

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also sent letters of congratulations to Speaker of the House of Representatives Faustino G. Dy III and Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian, while Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú extended greetings to secretary-general of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) Rodolfo T. Albano III.

On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Theresa Lazaro. — VNA/VNS