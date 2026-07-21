Photo exhibition “Diplomatic Lens: 50 Years of Thailand–Việt Nam Relations” to open in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition entitled “Diplomatic Lens: 50 Years of Thailand–Việt Nam Relations” will be staged on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment between Việt Nam and Thailand (August 6, 1976–2026).

The event is organised by the Thai Embassy in Hà Nội in cooperation with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The exhibition guides visitors through key milestones in Việt Nam–Thailand relations, from the formal establishment of diplomatic ties, to Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng’s visit to Thailand in September, 1978 – the first official trip by a senior Vietnamese leader to Thailand.

It also leads visitors to onward activities – successive high-level visits, important cooperation agreements and landmark events that mark the ever-deepening bilateral relationship.

Of particular note are photographs documenting Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s visit to Thailand in late May this year and Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Việt Nam last month – two events that further open new prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Many of these moments have been recorded authentically and with archival value by generations of VNA photojournalists.

In addition to photographic materials, the exhibition features valuable archival documents supplied by the State Records and Archives Department of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Home Affairs, together with documents collected by the Embassy of Thailand in Việt Nam.

These historical records reflect the initial steps in the establishment and development of cooperative ties between the two countries, and help explain the foundations of one of ASEAN’s most dynamic, effective and exemplary bilateral relationships today.

Through these images and documentary materials, “Diplomatic Lens: 50 Years of Thailand–Việt Nam Relations” not only traces half a century of shared endeavour and development, but also affirms the growing friendship between the peoples of Việt Nam and Thailand.

It underscores the determination of leaders and citizens of both countries to continue deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner for the benefit of their peoples, and for the peace, stability, cooperation and development of the ASEAN Community.

The exhibition also conveys a message to present and future generations to preserve and nurture the Việt Nam–Thailand relationship so that it grows ever deeper, broader and more sustainable.

The exhibition will be held at the Việt Nam National Fine Arts Museum, No 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Hà Nội. It will open at 10am on Friday, July 24, and will run until July 30. — VNS