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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam attends 40th Congress of French Communist Party

July 04, 2026 - 15:29
Nguyễn Kim Sơn, Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Strategies and Policies, affirmed Việt Nam always treasures its traditional friendship with France and the PCF, noting that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember and appreciate the valuable support that the PCF has extended to Việt Nam during the past struggles for national liberation, as well as the current period of national construction and development.

 

The meeting between Nguyễn Kim Sơn (right), member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and Vice Chairman of its Commission for Strategies and Policies, and National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel. — VNA/VNS Photos

PARIS — At the invitation of the French Communist Party (PCF), a delegation from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) led by Nguyễn Kim Sơn, member of the CPV Central Committee and Vice Chairman of its Commission for Strategies and Policies, has attended the 40th PCF Congress, held in Lille city from July 3 to 5.

Addressing the event, PCF National Secretary Fabien Roussel reviewed the Party's milestones and achievements over the past three years while reaffirming its commitment to defending workers' rights.

He also emphasised a message of international solidarity and support for global peace, and asserted the determination to deploy action strategies aimed at strengthening left-wing forces in the coming time.

On the sidelines of the congress, Sơn held talks with Roussel, informing the PCF leadership of the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV as well as Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements and goals.

He affirmed Việt Nam always treasures its traditional friendship with France and the PCF, noting that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember and appreciate the valuable support that the PCF has extended to Việt Nam during the past struggles for national liberation, as well as the current period of national construction and development.

On this occasion, the official presented a congratulatory message from the CPV Central Committee to the 40th PCF Congress.

On behalf of the PCF leadership, Roussel sincerely thanked the CPV delegation for their attendance and congratulated Việt Nam on its monumental achievements, hailing the country as a successful model of socialism.

The PCF National Secretary underlined the special solidarity and loyal relationship between the two Parties, which boast deep historical roots founded in 1920, when Nguyễn Ái Quốc, who later became President Hồ Chí Minh, co-established the PCF.

 

The CPV delegation visits an exhibition held as part of the 40th PCF Congress.

To further advance bilateral ties, he suggested that the two Parties continue to increase delegation exchanges at all levels while leveraging their roles to promote and expand cooperation between the two countries in potential areas such as education, health care, and science – technology.

During the working visit, the Vietnamese delegation also held a working session with the president of the Gabriel Péri Foundation to discuss the communist movement and measures to boost cooperation between the two Parties' theory research bodies.

In addition, the delegation had meetings with leaders of the Socialist Party (PS) and the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) of France to share information on the situation in each country and party, and devise measures to further enhance Party-to-Party ties in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS

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