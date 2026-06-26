Việt Nam proposes hosting 14th ICAPP General Assembly in 2028

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has proposed hosting the 14th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in 2028 at the 45th Meeting of the ICAPP Standing Committee held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from June 24 to 28.

The meeting brought together representatives from 22 political parties serving on the committee from 17 Asian countries. The delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) was led by Ngô Lê Văn, member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Addressing the meeting, Văn underlined the importance of dialogue, trust building and cooperation for peace, stability and development amid profound changes in the international landscape.

He affirmed that CPV attaches great importance to Party-to-Party diplomacy and to expanding ties with political parties across the region through multilateral mechanisms, stressing commitment to active and responsible participation in and contributions to ICAPP’s common activities.

The ICAPP leadership and Standing Committee members welcomed Việt Nam's proposal, calling it an important milestone that would strengthen ICAPP's role and promote cooperation among Asian political parties. The proposal is expected to be officially announced and endorsed at the 13th ICAPP General Assembly later this year.

Speaking at a special session on Asia's transformation in the digital age, the Vietnamese official stressed that AI has become a key driver of economic growth, social progress, national competitiveness and global governance.

He noted that countries capable of harnessing AI effectively would gain new opportunities for development, while those left behind could face widening development gaps. He therefore emphasised that AI should be viewed not merely as a technological issue but as a strategic priority requiring effective governance, international cooperation, and the participation of political parties, governments, businesses, academia and citizens.

He also highlighted the Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of national development in a new era, with AI playing a central role in promoting innovation and sustainable growth.

Việt Nam proposed enhancing dialogue, building trust, expanding research cooperation, developing human resources, improving digital capacity, and supporting developing countries in participating more deeply in the global AI ecosystem.

On this occasion, Văn had a meeting with with General Secretary of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Sodbaatar Yangug.

They exchanged updates on each country’s development strategies and shared the view that the longstanding ties between the two parties provide a solid foundation for expanding bilateral relations, and that economic cooperation should serve as a key pillar.

During a meeting with ICAPP Standing Committee Chairman Chung Eui-yong, the Vietnamese official praised ICAPP’s growing stature and influence, while expressing hope for close coordination in preparations if Việt Nam hosts the organisation’s 14th General Assembly in 2028.

Founded in Manila, the Philippines, in September 2000, ICAPP is the largest multilateral forum of political parties in Asia, promoting trust, understanding and cooperation in support of lasting peace and shared prosperity. — VNA/VNS