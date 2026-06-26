Việt Nam, UK strengthen parliamentary cooperation in science, innovation

LONDON — A delegation from the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, led by its Chairwoman Nguyễn Thanh Hải, has paid a working visit to the UK to study the country's experience in lawmaking, scientific and technological development, innovation, green transition, and sustainable development.

The June 21-24 visit took place as Việt Nam is accelerating the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation as key drivers of development, with institutional reform regarded as a prerequisite. The trip also contributed to implementing the Việt Nam–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in October 2025, under which science, technology and digital transformation are among the key areas of cooperation.

The delegation paid a courtesy call on Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Judith Cummins at the UK Parliament, during which the two sides welcomed the development of the two countries' relations, and agreed to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the UK Parliament.

At a working session with the House of Commons' Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, the two sides exchanged experience in lawmaking and parliamentary oversight in areas, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, satellite technology, personal data protection, and regulatory sandbox mechanisms. They also discussed the organisation of parliamentary hearings to support legislative supervision.

Meeting members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Việt Nam, chaired by MP Mark Garnier, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding parliamentary exchanges and enhancing cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The delegation also held working sessions with the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS), Imperial College London, the University of Oxford, and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL).

At Imperial College London, the delegation learned about one of the world's leading models for integrating research, education, and innovation in science, engineering, technology, and medicine.

During a meeting with VIS, Hải called on the association to continue serving as a bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese scientists with research programmes and innovation projects in Việt Nam, while contributing policy advice and legislative consultation to the National Assembly.

At the University of Oxford, the delegation explored the university's innovation ecosystem, including mechanisms linking research, education, and commercialisation. Discussions also focused on developing high-quality human resources in strategic fields such as AI, quantum technology, data science, materials science, and advanced technologies.

Hải expressed her hope that the university would expand cooperation with Vietnamese universities, research institutes, and government agencies through scholar and postgraduate exchanges, human resources training, and joint research projects. — VNA/VNS