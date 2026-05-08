Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets ASEAN Secretary-General

May 08, 2026 - 20:56
Việt Nam wishes to continue working closely with ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat in the community building process, said Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng while meeting ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Friday on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng (right) meets with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Cebu, the Philippines, on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on Friday on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines.

The Prime Minister welcomed the ASEAN Secretariat and Kao Kim Hourn personally for their important contributions to promoting cooperation, advancing ASEAN Community-building efforts and supporting specialised bodies as well as member states.

Việt Nam is entering a new development era, with the goal of maintaining rapid and sustainable growth through the effective mobilisation of social resources, the building of a transparent and favourable institutional environment, and stronger digital transformation efforts, he said.

He affirmed that Việt Nam wishes to continue working closely with ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat in this process. On the occasion, the PM invited the ASEAN Secretary-General to attend the third ASEAN Future Forum, scheduled for June 9-10 in Hà Nội.

For his part, Kao Kim Hourn praised Việt Nam’s achievements over more than 30 years of ASEAN membership, describing the country as one of the bloc’s key members with the region’s second-highest average growth rate. He noted that Việt Nam’s development priorities and goals are closely aligned with ASEAN’s broader directions and priorities, adding that a strong and prosperous Việt Nam would make an important contribution to the ASEAN Community-building process.

The ASEAN Secretary-General also noted that he had attended the ASEAN Future Forum in both 2024 and 2025, describing it as an important platform for government leaders, businesses and scholars to exchange ideas, strengthen connections and propose initiatives. He said he looks forward to attending this year’s forum to discuss solutions and initiatives aimed at strengthening ASEAN solidarity, cooperation and centrality amid growing global uncertainties. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, India step up cooperation in energy, biofuels

Both sides agreed that given Việt Nam’s substantial energy development needs in the coming years, together with the trend towards green transition and sustainable development, there remains significant room to expand cooperation between Vietnamese enterprises and Essar in such areas as oil and gas, biofuels, energy infrastructure, low-emission energy and technological solutions serving energy transition.
Politics & Law

Top leader of Việt Nam stresses parliamentary cooperation's importance to relations with Sri Lanka

Highlighting the important role of parliamentary cooperation, the Party and State leader of Việt Nam expressed his wish for the two legislatures to strengthen coordination, soon sign a cooperation agreement, and work together to effectively supervise the implementation of the high-level agreements and signed cooperation documents, especially economic cooperation initiatives aimed at achieving US$1 billion in bilateral trade turnover.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Singapore strengthen supreme court cooperation

Chief Justice Nguyễn Văn Quảng affirmed that Việt Nam highly values Singapore’s experience in settling international commercial disputes and proposed the Supreme Court of Singapore support Việt Nam in developing the specialised court through advanced training programmes for Vietnamese judges and court officials, as well as professional placements in Singapore.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom