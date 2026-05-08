Top leader of Việt Nam lays flowers at President Hồ Chí Minh Statue in Sri Lanka capital

COLOMBO — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, together with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, laid flowers in tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his statue located within the premises of the Colombo Public Library in the Sri Lankan capital on May 8.

The statue of the founder of modern Việt Nam, one of the few monuments dedicated to a foreign leader situated in central Colombo, reflects the sincere and enduring affection that the Sri Lankan people have held for President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam over many decades.

Following the flower-laying ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm, President Dissanayake and the Vietnamese delegation visited the Hồ Chí Minh Space at the library and listened to a presentation on plans to upgrade the exhibition area.

On the occasion, Việt Nam symbolically presented a contribution to the city of Colombo to support the preservation and development of the Hồ Chí Minh Space, helping to enhance public understanding of Việt Nam, its people and culture.

Sri Lanka holds special significance as it was visited three times by President Hồ Chí Minh during his journey to seek ways for national salvation, in 1911, 1928 and 1946, with the final visit taking place when he served as President of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS