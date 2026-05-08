Việt Nam, Singapore strengthen supreme court cooperation

SINGAPORE — A high-ranking delegation of the Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam, led by Chief Justice Nguyễn Văn Quảng, paid a working visit to Singapore from May 5-8 to strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ supreme courts and exchange experience in establishing and operating a specialised court at the Việt Nam International Financial Centre.

During a reception for the delegation, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Singapore Sundaresh Menon expressed his pleasure at the growing cooperation between the two judicial bodies.

Quảng affirmed that Việt Nam highly values Singapore’s experience in settling international commercial disputes and proposed the Supreme Court of Singapore support Việt Nam in developing the specialised court through advanced training programmes for Vietnamese judges and court officials, as well as professional placements in Singapore.

Menon affirmed Singapore’s readiness to support Việt Nam during the establishment and operation of the specialised court, organise professional training, send international judges currently serving at the Singapore International Commercial Court to Việt Nam for exchanges, receive Vietnamese judges for internships, and coordinate with relevant agencies to provide master’s scholarships in law for Vietnamese court officials.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Singapore, Deputy Chief Justice Lê Tiến said the two sides agreed to continue exchanging information and experience, with priority given to cooperation in training and capacity building in the field of international commercial dispute settlement.

They also agreed in principle to study and develop a cooperation agreement covering the organisation and operation of the specialised court at the Việt Nam International Financial Centre, as well as cooperation in matters relating to bankruptcy and cross-border affairs, he added.

Earlier, the delegation held working sessions with Singapore’s Ministry of Law. Senior Minister of State for Law Murali Pillai shared Singapore’s experience in developing a multi-track international commercial dispute resolution model through courts, arbitration and mediation.

During the visit, the delegation also studied the organisational structure and operational model of the Singapore International Commercial Court, and had a working session with Singapore International Arbitration Centre and other institutions involved in international commercial dispute resolution. — VNA/VNS