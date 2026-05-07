PM heads to 48th ASEAN Summit in Philippines

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Hà Nội for Cebu, the Philippines on Thursday morning to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit from May 7–8 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN 2026.

Accompanying him are Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Đặng Xuân Phong, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Gấu, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lê Văn Tuyến, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam Đặng Hoàng Giang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng, Assistant to the Prime Minister Trần Anh Tuấn, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lại Thái Bình and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to ASEAN Tôn Thị Ngọc Hương.

It is PM Hưng’s first overseas trip in his capacity as the new Government leader and his first in-person multilateral conference.

His attendance underscores Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, alongside diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress. It also reaffirms that ASEAN remains a top strategic priority in Việt Nam’s overall foreign policy.

The trip further conveys a clear message of Việt Nam’s firm commitment to the ASEAN Community building process, with a proactive, active, and responsible approach, and meaningful, effective contributions to the bloc’s collective agenda. — VNA/VNS