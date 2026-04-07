Congratulations extended to Việt Nam's newly elected key leaders

HÀ NỘI — Leaders from Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia and India have sent messages of congratulations to Việt Nam’s newly elected key leaders, following the elections by the country's National Assembly.

The messages were sent on the occasion of Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, being elected State President; Lê Minh Hưng being elected Prime Minister; and Trần Thanh Mẫn being elected Chairman of the National Assembly.

In his message, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated General Secretary Tô Lâm on his election as President of Việt Nam, describing it as a reflection of the Vietnamese Party, State and people's strong trust in his leadership and high evaluation of his major achievements, contributions, and tireless dedication.

The top Lao leader expressed his belief that with his extensive experience and strong capability, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, together with other Party and State leaders of Việt Nam, will continue to guide the country toward new and even greater achievements in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He also reaffirmed his readiness to work closely with his Vietnamese counterpart to further consolidate the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries, thus generating tangible benefits for both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Meanwhile, in the congratulations extended to his Vietnamese counterpart, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China, Xi Jinping, stressed that China – Việt Nam relations have achieved notable progress under the guidance of the two countries' Party and State leaders. He described the ties as a “community with a shared future that carries strategic significance” and underscored the need to further enhance solidarity and cooperation amid complex global and regional landscapes.

The top Chinese leader affirmed his high regard for bilateral ties and his readiness to maintain strategic exchanges with Tô Lâm, thereby jointly guiding the development of the China – Việt Nam community with a shared future, advancing each country’s socialist cause, and delivering more benefits to both peoples while contributing to regional and global peace and stability.

In their congratulatory messages, King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni and President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen commended Tô Lâm’s leadership, noting that his election demonstrates his exceptional capability and firm resolve to guide Việt Nam toward strong and prosperous development with significant achievements, fast and comprehensive progress in all areas, and an important role regionally and globally.

The Cambodian leaders expressed their pleasure at the long-standing relationship between the two countries, built on a foundation of solidarity, trust, mutual understanding, and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation. They voiced confidence that under the leadership of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, bilateral ties will continue to be strengthened and elevated to new heights.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with the Vietnamese Party and State leader to enhance both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

In a congratulatory message to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on his election as State President, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the NA’s decision once again reflects the highest political credibility of Party General Secretary and State President Lâm and broad support for Việt Nam’s socio-economic development path and its efforts to safeguard national interests on the international stage.

He expressed confidence that Party General Secretary Lam’s concurrent role as State President will further strengthen the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and voiced his readiness to continue constructive dialogue and close coordination on bilateral, regional and global issues.

On the occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, expressing confidence that under his leadership, the friendship between the two countries will continue to grow. He affirmed his desire to work closely to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both nations and the wider region.

Meanwhile, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone congratulated Lê Minh Hưng on his election as Prime Minister of Việt Nam, highlighting the strong trust placed in his role, vision and governance capacity to guide Việt Nam toward continued growth and prosperity.

The Lao PM affirmed his readiness to cooperate closely with his Vietnamese counterpart to advance bilateral ties, particularly by effectively implementing outcomes of the meetings between the two Politburos and the 48th session of the Laos–Việt Nam Intergovernmental Committee, for the practical benefit of both peoples and for regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.

For his part, Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated PM Hưng, reaffirming that China and Việt Nam are friendly neighbouring countries as well as important cooperation partners with extensive shared strategic interests.

Under the guidance of high-ranking leaders of both countries, the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership continues to deepen and deliver tangible benefits, he said.

Premier Li expressed his willingness to work with PM Hưng to realise common perceptions reached by the two countries' top leaders, and promote mutually beneficial, win-win cooperation, contributing to stronger China–Việt Nam relations.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also congratulated PM Hưng, praising his contributions to Việt Nam’s development and expressing confidence that under his dynamic leadership and vision, and under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the country will continue achieving significant socio-economic progress and enhancing its regional and global standing.

PM Hun Manet praised the long-standing, close and friendly relations between the two countries, built on good-neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability. He expressed his hope to soon meet PM Hưng to discuss measures to further promote bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination within ASEAN and other multilateral frameworks, for the common benefit of the two peoples.

In his message, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez congratulated National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on his re-election, expressing confidence that longstanding ties between the two legislatures will be further strengthened.

On the same occasion, Viengthong Siphandone, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Vice President of Laos, sent congratulations to Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on her re-election as Vice President. — VNA/VNS