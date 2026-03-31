Government leader sends congratulations to Mongolia’s new PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Nyam-Osor Uchral on his election as Prime Minister of Mongolia.

Uchral was appointed Mongolia's 35th Prime Minister after being nominated by the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP). He is MPP chairman and had served as speaker of the Mongolian parliament before the appointment on Monday.

Việt Nam and Mongolia established diplomatic relations on November 17, 1954. The two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership on September 30, 2024. — XINHUA/VNA/VNS