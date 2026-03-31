General election's success affirms strength of great national unity

HÀ NỘI — The success of the recent general election has once again underscored the strength of great national unity, the leadership role of the Party, the governance of the State, and the sense of responsibility among the people, providing a vital foundation for the country to enter a new phase of development with enhanced confidence and determination, General Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Lê Quang Mạnh said.

Mạnh, who also serves as Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the National Election Council (NEC) Office, made the remarks while presenting a report reviewing the election of deputies to the 16th NA and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term at a national conference on Tuesday.

Largest election ever organised

The Chief of the NEC Office noted that with more than 76 million voters participating across over 72,000 polling stations, and a turnout rate of 99.7 per cent, this was the largest election ever held.

According to the official, organised earlier than usual and conducted under a newly restructured two-tier local administration model following administrative reorganisation, the big event posed considerable challenges due to its scale and population coverage. Still, with the proactive cooperation and coordination across all levels and sectors, the preparations were handled thoroughly, on time and in accordance with regulations.

Notably, the expanded application of digital transformation, including the use of the national population database and the VNeID platform, enhanced transparency, openness and management efficiency throughout the electoral process.

In terms of results, voters nationwide elected all 500 deputies to the 16th NA from a total of 863 candidates. The composition of deputies has continued to improve, with an increased proportion of full-time members and fewer concurrent positions. Full-time deputies now account for 40 per cent, the highest level to date.

Significantly, the new legislature includes, for the first time, a representative from the Ơ Đu ethnic minority group. The rate of female deputies remains high at 30 per cent, reflecting continued progress in gender equality and representativeness.

At the local level, all 2,552 provincial-level people’s council deputies were duly elected, along with 72,438 deputies to the people's councils at the commune level.

The certification of eligibility for deputies to the 16th NA and people’s councils for the 2026-31 term has been completed by the NEC and election committees at all levels.

Following the certification, the people’s councils have begun convening their first sessions to review election outcomes, consolidate personnel, and decide on key local matters in accordance with regulations.

Meeting public expectations

Mạnh also outlined several recommendations from the NEC, including further refinement of the electoral laws. These include proposals for the NA to continue reviewing and amending the law on election of NA and people’s council deputies by clarifying voters’ obligations, and improving the law on organisation of local administration in line with population size, area and local characteristics.

Consideration may also be given to increasing the number of commune-level deputies following administrative restructuring.

The Government has been urged to finalise a unified and stable system of guiding documents, as well as to refine regulations governing the organisation and operation of election-related bodies.

The NEC further recommended that the Việt Nam Fatherland Front consider reforming methods of voter engagement and election campaigning to reflect practical conditions, while strengthening and specifying post-election oversight mechanisms to enhance the accountability of elected representatives.

Reaffirming the success of the election, the NA General Secretary expressed his confidence that, with renewed determination, the 16th legislature and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term would strive to fulfil their mandates effectively, meeting the expectations and trust of voters nationwide. — VNA/VNS