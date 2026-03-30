Party chief calls for model development of 108 Military Central Hospital

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for the comprehensive, long-term and forward-looking development of 108 Military Central Hospital, urging it to become a model institution in healthcare and a leading medical centre in Việt Nam and the region.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Hà Nội marking the hospital’s 75th founding anniversary (April 1, 1951–2026) and the presentation of the Hồ Chí Minh Order (second conferment).

Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Lê Hữu Song, Director of the hospital, said that over its 75-year history, the institution has developed into a strategic, top-tier referral hospital for the armed forces, holding special national classification status and serving as one of the country’s leading centres for advanced and specialised medicine.

The hospital has continuously innovated and affirmed its pioneering role in Việt Nam’s military medicine, maintaining stable and sustainable growth.

Expressing his satisfaction with the hospital’s development over the years, Tô Lâm said that the hospital had fulfilled the critical task of providing healthcare for senior leaders of the Party, State and military, as well as high-ranking officials from Laos and Cambodia.

The medical staff had mastered numerous advanced techniques, particularly in tissue and organ transplantation. The hospital remained one of the country’s largest transplant centres and a leading liver transplant facility, contributing to the international standing of Vietnamese medicine, he added.

Beyond treatment, the hospital was also a leading hub for medical training and scientific research, with a highly qualified team of professors, doctors and scientists. It had expanded international cooperation and actively adopted modern medical advances.

Notably, the Party chief said, it had effectively implemented digital transformation, including hospital-wide electronic medical records, moving towards a smart, modern hospital model that enhances governance and patient care quality.

Entering a new phase of national development, General Secretary Lâm stressed that higher standards would be required for public healthcare. He urged the hospital to continue improving professional quality across all areas, uphold a patient-centred approach, and regard treatment outcomes as the ultimate measure of its reputation.

He also called for stronger integration of treatment with scientific research, training and technology transfer, alongside a clear digital transformation roadmap, prioritised investment in applied research, and encouragement of grassroots innovation.

Long-term, specialised training for medical staff should be strengthened, while global partnerships should be expanded to facilitate knowledge and technology transfer and the adoption of advanced, high-tech medical techniques aligned with international standards.

The hospital was also asked to accelerate administrative reform, simplify procedures, and deepen the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in management and healthcare services.

Building a humane, professional and supportive working and treatment environment, fostering unity and responsibility, and enhancing patient trust and satisfaction were also highlighted as key priorities.

The Party leader emphasised that the hospital should continue to uphold its three core values: Compassion, Intellect and Credibility, taking medical ethics as its foundation, innovation as its driving force, and trust as its benchmark, to become a model healthcare institution serving senior officials, soldiers and the public, and contributing to the advancement of Vietnamese medicine in the new era.

At the ceremony, General Secretary Lâm presented the Hồ Chí Minh Order (second class) to the hospital in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the nation’s revolutionary cause. — VNS