HCM City completes leadership lineup for 2026–2031 term, signals governance reform push

HCM CITY — HCM City’s People’s Council on Monday completed the appointment of key leadership positions at its first session for the 2026-2031 term, setting priorities on governance reform, institutional development and resource allocation to support sustainable economic growth. At the session, lawmakers re-elected Võ Văn Minh as chairman of the council with unanimous support, extending his leadership into a new term.

The council also endorsed four vice chairpersons: Nguyễn Văn Thọ, Nguyễn Văn Dũng, Huỳnh Thanh Nhân and Nguyễn Trường Nhật Phượng, all of whom secured 100 per cent of votes.

Delegates further confirmed the heads of four specialised committees overseeing economic, legal, socio-cultural and urban affairs, with approval rates ranging from 96.7 per cent to 100 per cent.

The council also elected Nguyễn Văn Được as chairman of the municipal People’s Committee with 98.37 per cent approval.

Seven vice chairpersons of the People’s Committee were returned to office, completing the executive leadership team for the new term, alongside 17 committee members and people’s jurors for the city’s court system.

The session was attended by senior national and city leaders, including Politburo member and Party Secretary Trần Lưu Quang and National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải.

In his opening remarks, Minh, chairman of the HCM City People's Council, said the new term began following nationwide elections with voter turnout exceeding 99 per cent and the completion of administrative restructuring that expanded the city’s development space.

He said this would require higher standards of urban governance and more effective policy execution.

Quang, secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, urged the council to enhance decision-making quality and oversight, stressing the need for closer coordination between the council and the executive arm to ensure policies translate into tangible outcomes.

Hải, vice chairman of the National Assembly, said the city, Việt Nam’s largest economic centre, faced increasing demands to modernise governance under a two-tier local government model, while preparing for a proposed “special urban” law aimed at strengthening its global competitiveness.

Officials said the new leadership team was expected to prioritise institutional reform and governance efficiency as the city entered its next phase of development. — VNS