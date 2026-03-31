Party leader calls for effective implementation of national security protection tasks in new context

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has stressed the need for the People’s Public Security force to ensure unified awareness of the high requirements in protecting the Party, the political system, and national security in the new revolutionary stage, emphasising that the country must not be caught strategically unprepared under any circumstances.

Addressing the Central Public Security Party Committee’s meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday to review key tasks and orientations for safeguarding national security amid evolving challenges, General Secretary Lâm, who is also a member of the committee’s Standing Board, commended the People’s Public Security force for its achievements in the first quarter of 2026.

He called on the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security to continue serving as a core and leading force in implementing the Party’s strategic policies, contributing to the foundation for achieving double-digit economic growth targets.

The Party chief urged efforts to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, and healthy society, while accelerating the development of a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern People’s Public Security force. He underscored the importance of strengthening discipline, responsibility, and public service ethics, alongside enhancing Party building and force development.

He also requested decisive measures to ensure that the three-tier public security organisational model operates effectively in 2026, while reviewing functions and tasks to guarantee efficient implementation of national security protection missions under new conditions.

The conference reviewed the progress and effectiveness of key tasks, discussed priorities for the second quarter, and aimed to implement directions of the Party General Secretary on the People’s Public Security force taking the lead in carrying out the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Action Programme of the Central Public Security Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term. — VNA/VNS