State leader extends condolences over passing of former Algerian President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the passing of former President of Algeria Liamine Zeroual.

Former President of Algeria Liamine Zeroual passed away on March 28 at the age of 84.

Việt Nam and Algeria share a long-standing relationship. The two countries established official diplomatic relations in 1962. In 2025, the two sides agreed to upgrade Việt Nam–Algeria ties to a Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS