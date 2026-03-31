Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM sends congratulations to Nepali counterpart

March 31, 2026 - 21:22
Balendra Shah becomes the 47th Prime Minister of Nepal on March 27, 2026.
Balendra Shah (first from right) is sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal at a ceremony in Kathmandu on March 27, 2026. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Balendra Shah on his inauguration as Prime Minister of Nepal.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to Shishir Khanal on his appointment as Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

Việt Nam and Nepal officially established diplomatic relations on May 15, 1975.

In recent years, although high-level visits between the two sides have remained modest, cooperation at the Party level has been strong, and exchanges at the ministerial and local levels have been maintained. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom