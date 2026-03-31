Vietnamese PM sends congratulations to Nepali counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Balendra Shah on his inauguration as Prime Minister of Nepal.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to Shishir Khanal on his appointment as Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Việt Nam and Nepal officially established diplomatic relations on May 15, 1975.

In recent years, although high-level visits between the two sides have remained modest, cooperation at the Party level has been strong, and exchanges at the ministerial and local levels have been maintained. — VNA/VNS