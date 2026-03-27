Việt Nam deploys first joint military operations officer to UNISFA

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday to present decisions of the State President and the Minister of National Defence assigning two officers to undertake duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM).

This marks the first time Việt Nam has deployed an officer to serve as joint military operations officer at UNISFA.

Accordingly, Lieut. Col. Nguyễn Ngọc Linh was appointed as a joint military operations officer at UNISFA, a position the UN has invited Việt Nam to take part in for the first time, reflecting its confidence in and high regard for the capabilities of Việt Nam's peacekeeping forces. Lieut. Col. Trần Thái Sơn was assigned as an advisory and training coordination officer at the EU Training Mission in the Central African Republic.

Prior to his deployment, Lieut. Col. Linh served as a lecturer in military topography at the Army Officer Training School No. 1, one of the Việt Nam People’s Army’s leading officer training institutions. Meanwhile, Lieut. Col. Sơn served as Chief of the Staff at the Vũng Áng–Sơn Dương Port Border Guard Command, the Border Guard of central province Hà Tĩnh, under Military Region 4. He had previously served at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in 2023–2024.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Trường Thắng, commended the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) and relevant agencies for their efforts in selecting, training and preparing personnel for UN peacekeeping duties.

He stressed that the continued deployment of Vietnamese officers to international missions demonstrates the country’s credibility, responsibility and proactive role in global peace efforts, while helping enhance the international image of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

He demanded the officers to ensure absolute safety during their missions, quickly familiarise themselves with operational environments, and confidently demonstrate professional competence and discipline while fulfilling assigned duties. He also called on them to closely monitor mission activities and provide timely reports to support strategic planning for Việt Nam's future peacekeeping deployments.

Lieut. Col. Linh expressed honour and pride at being entrusted with the mission by the Party and the State, pledging to accomplish the tasks successfully and contribute to promoting Việt Nam's image as a peace-loving nation to international friends.

According to VDPO Director Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, the officers assigned to these missions were carefully selected, possessing strong political steadfastness, high professional competence, extensive practical experience, and training in international environments, fully meeting the standards of the UN and the EU.

So far, Việt Nam has deployed more than 1,300 personnel to UN peacekeeping missions and agencies. The latest deployment underscores the country’s proactive and responsible engagement in activities for global peace and stability, thus highlighting the steady professionalisation of Việt Nam's peacekeeping force amid deepening international integration. — VNA/VNS