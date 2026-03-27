Multiple suspects indicted in connection with ONUS cryptocurrency exchange

HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has initiated criminal proceedings into a case involving the use of computer and telecommunications networks, or electronic means, to appropriate assets, as well as money laundering, in Hà Nội and several other provinces and cities.

In connection with the case, the agency has indicted and placed in temporary detention Vương Lê Vĩnh Nhân (42), General Director of Digital Asset Management JSC; Trần Quang Chiến (35), a technical administrator of the ONUS cryptocurrency exchange; and Ngô Thị Thảo (32), Director of HANAGOLD Gold, Silver and Gemstones JSC, along with a number of other suspects on charges of using electronic means to appropriate assets. One additional suspect is under investigation for money laundering.

According to preliminary findings, since 2018, the defendants allegedly created and issued cryptocurrencies, including VNDC, ONUS and HNG, and sold them to investors via the ONUS exchange.

To build trust and appropriate funds, Nhân is accused of directing the dissemination of false advertising about the cryptocurrencies while orchestrating transactions to create artificial supply and demand and manipulate prices.

The Investigation Police Agency is coordinating with the Supreme People’s Procuracy to further investigate and clarify the case, with a view to handling those involved in accordance with the law.

To support the investigation, the agency has called on victims and individuals with related rights and obligations to come forward. They can contact the agency at No. 10 Trần Kim Xuyến Street, Yên Hoà Ward, Hà Nội, or reach Investigator Lê Đình Lộc at +84 69 220 9027 for guidance and assistance. — VNS