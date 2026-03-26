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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to French President

March 26, 2026 - 10:22
Hải affirmed that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership – the highest level in bilateral relations – reflects the deep trust and longstanding historical ties between the two nations.
Ambassador of Việt Nam to France Trịnh Đức Hải. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Ambassador of Việt Nam to France Trịnh Đức Hải formally presented his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, the ambassador conveyed warm greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to President Macron.

Hải affirmed that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership – the highest level in bilateral relations – reflects the deep trust and longstanding historical ties between the two nations.

He stressed that a key priority of his tenure will be building on the positive momentum of the partnership and ensuring the effective implementation of high-level agreements. Given the elevated status of bilateral ties, the diplomat noted that both sides need decisive actions to deepen cooperation across all pillars.

President Macron recalled his state visit to Việt Nam in May last year with deep impressions and asked the ambassador to convey his regards to General Secretary Lâm.

He expressed admiration for the Southeast Asian nation and its people, particularly their hospitality, and said his visit as well as exchanges with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Nice in June 2025 have strengthened France’s determination to expand cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in promising areas such as defence and security, energy and minerals.

Amid global uncertainties, both sides highlighted their shared commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law. They also agreed on the need for closer cooperation to ensure global food and energy security, while coordinating effectively at regional and multilateral forums. — VNA/VNS

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